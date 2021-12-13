Bank of America makes investment in Christmas morning smiles for local students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many in central Arkansas hold accounts with Bank of America, but on Wednesday it was the bank investing in its surrounding communities.

Bank of America in Little Rock continued a 10-year tradition Wednesday by donating bikes to kids in the Little Rock School District.

“It’s our responsibility to give back to help support those, it’s a great way we can do it for kids that really appreciate it to see their faces light up and be so excited that they get these new bikes it’s a pleasure to be able to do it,” Bank of America, Arkansas Market President Heather Albright said.

Bank of America teamed up with Stop the Violence to get the bikes and get them to kids in two Little Rock schools so that they will be under the tree by Christmas morning.