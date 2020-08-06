Band and choir practice may resume with instruments following ADH directives

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Schools will be back in session in a couple of weeks and along with classes comes extracurricular.

Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health released a directive for band and choir.

“We’re able to resume some resemblance of normal for us,” said Kerry Blakemore, Band Director at Maumelle High School, “of course keeping our six-foot distancing and wearing a mortified mask that accommodates for the instrument to be played, I think those are all smart precautions so I’m excited I think it’s a great start.”

Maumelle High School Band Director, Kerry Blakemore said these directives aren’t surprising.

According to the directive from ADH, some guidelines include, everyone must be screened before participating, face masks must be worn, social distancing must be followed, practice must be held outdoors and those playing wind instruments must wear a mask with a slit for the mouthpiece.

“That’s basically to reduce any local area emissions if you will, which makes perfect sense for us. It will look a little awkward like, ‘hey they have a slit in their mask that doesn’t work’ but it helps,” said Blakemore.

Blakemore said right now their marching band has been meeting in smaller groups for conditioning while standing 15 feet apart so he said the distancing isn’t a concern.

“I don’t think it’s going to impact or prohibit us, I do think we are going to have to find creative ways especially when weather is a factor,” said Blakemore.

Blakemore said with the directives they are now able to take the next step and safely start making music again.

To see the full directive, click here.