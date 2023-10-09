LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ballet Arkansas is back with another performance that’s sure to carry your curiosity down the rabbit hole.

Ballet Arkansas’ Associate Artistic Director Catherine Fothergill stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the upcoming “Wonderland: Alice’s Epic Adventure” at UA-Pulaski Technical College’s Centers for Humanities and Arts.

There will be five public performances from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15.

Guests will also be able to have a Down The Rabbit Hole Tea Party on Saturday, Oct. 14 with Alive, The Mad Hatter, The White Rabbit and more from 12-1 p.m.

For ticket information for both events visit BalletArkansas.org.