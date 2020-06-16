White County Sheriffs, Bald Knob Police investigating possible murder-suicide involving 6-year-old girl

UPDATE:

BALD KNOB, Ark. — At 12:45 p.m. the Bald Knob Police Police Department got a call about a child who might be injured. Once police arrived at the house on Cleveland Street they found a 6-year-old girl dead.

During the investigation police started to look for William Petigo, 40 of Bald Knob as the suspect.

Police found him in a remote area of the county on an un-named farm road where he appeared to have overdosed on drugs. Police gave him Narcan.

Petigo was taken to the White County Medical Center where he died.

This is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police say the suspect is married to the child’s mother.

Original Story:

Bald Knob Public Schools also announced the loss of the child on their Facebook page.

No further details have been released at this time.