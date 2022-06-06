NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – After experiencing an unexpected health scare, North Little Rock Officer Tommy Norman said he is back on the streets doing what he was born to do.

In a social post shared Monday, Norman started out by writing:

“In the words of Michael Jordan, “I’m back”.” Officer Tommy Norman

Norman took to social media in March to share that he was hospitalized during his recovery from a heart attack. In an update, he shared that his cardiologist informed him that he suffered from a major heart attack with 90-95% of blockage.

In April, Norman shared that he had a second heart surgery to address the severe blockage.

With smiles and dedication, Norman feels that there is still more work to be done.

“On March 20th I was knocking on heaven’s door, but God spared me and Alyssa made it clear ‘not today Dad’ There’s more work to be done,” Norman wrote.

Just months before his heart attack, Norman shared that his daughter, Alyssa Norman, had died at the age of 26.

Though it has been a tumultuous couple of months for Norman, he has made it clear that he still has a purpose. He wrote that he is “Back on the beat… with a new heartbeat.”