Baby fighting for her life after wreck on shoulder of interstate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A family is hoping the power of prayer will save their six-month-old daughter after a stop for a flat tire turned into a fatal car accident.
In the video above KARK 4's Hilary Hunt speaks with the family who says they hope their story will be a wake-up call to other drivers.
More Stories
-
Severe weather will be likely as we move into the afternoon and…
-
The Arkansas River will see historic flooding in…
-
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is making it easier to find…