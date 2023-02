LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Sunday, all eyes will be on the Super Bowl in Arizona when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Everyone has an opinion on who will end up winning the game, including Babe the elephant at the Little Rock Zoo.

Saturday, Babe was asked to make her prediction on the outcome and she chose the Philadelphia Eagles.

Babe’s treat was a box of grass and hay that she chomped happily.

Super Bowl 57 airs on Fox Sunday at 5:30 p.m.