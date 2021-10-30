Autism-friendly Halloween allows atypical children to enjoy the spooky season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Halloween can be challenging for children with autism. The spooky noises, flashing lights and even trick-or-treating can be overwhelming for their senses.

Luckily, there was an option for children with autism to enjoy the Halloween season.

The Autism in Motion Clinic on Aldersgate Road hosted an autism-friendly alternative to traditional trick-or-treating on Saturday.

“The kiddos can come out and experience these holidays just like any other kid would, in a controlled environment, where mom or dad is close in the vehicle with them,” Lauren Ramsey, Arkansas Autism Foundation board chair, said. “They can enjoy a fun day that is about them in an environment that makes them still feel very comfortable and in control.”

The AIM Clinics` Trick-or-Treat event offered an autism-friendly alternative to traditional trick-or-treating. Sensory toys and other therapeutic items were available along with traditional Halloween candy.

Several autism advocacy organizations helped put on Saturday’s event. Approximately 200 children are currently being served by AIM clinics in Arkansas.