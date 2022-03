SHERWOOD, Ark. – Authorities are looking for a child who they say went missing last week from Sherwood.

In a social post, the Arkansas State Police said 17-year-old Katelyn Marie Stark was last seen on Thursday, March 3 on Butterfly Drive.

Authorities describe Stark as a white female standing 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 250 pounds with medium length brown hair and blue eyes.

Arkansas troopers ask anyone with information on Stark to contact the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.