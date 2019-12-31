Authorities release identity of body found at Jamestown Wildlife Management Area

According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the body was discovered at the entrance of the Jamestown Wildlife Management Area in the county around 6:50 a.m. Dec. 28.

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – The Independence County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a woman found dead at the Jamestown Wildlife Management area.

According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the woman was identified as 47-year-old Deanna M. Zahn of Batesville.

Hunters discovered Zahn’s body at the entrance of the Jamestown Wildlife Management Area in the county around 6:50 a.m. Dec. 28.

Stephens said the cause of death is still unknown and Zahn’s family has been notified.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Independence County Sheriff’s Office at 870-793-8838.