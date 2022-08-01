SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities with the Saline County Office of Emergency Management will be conducting an active shooter exercise Tuesday, August 9.

Authorities said the exercise will be an organized effort between the Bryant Police Department, Bryant Fire Department, Benton Police Department, Benton Fire Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Pafford EMS.

The exercise will take place on the former University of Arkansas at Little Rock-Benton campus and should be completed by noon. The campus will be closed off by law enforcement officers in order to provide a secure location for personnel.

A primary focus of the exercise will be communication, decision-making and operating as a unified command between various agencies during a critical incident.

During the exercise, roleplayers will be used to simulate real-world conditions in order to test emergency response capabilities. Authorities warn that the public may hear sirens and blank rounds as part of the exercise.

For more information on the Saline County OEM, visit their website.