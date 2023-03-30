CONWAY, Ark. – Authorities will hold a briefing Thursday after a Conway teen missing since January was found safe in Florida Wednesday.

Officials with the Conway Police Department said that 15-year-old Tanvi Marupally was found in Tampa. Officers said that a resident in Tampa shared a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Her family’s community held several searches, raised reward funds and hosted a birthday celebration during the time she was missing.

Conway police and U.S. Marshals will speak at the briefing at 1:30 p.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.