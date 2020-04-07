ATU’s Khan earns IEEE regional educator award

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (News release) — Utilization of project-based teaching strategies has led to a regional award for Arkansas Tech University faculty member Dr. Muhammad Khan.

Khan is the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Region 5 outstanding educator award recipient in recognition of his achievements in 2019.

A member of the ATU faculty since 2016, Khan holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree from the National University of Sciences and Technology (Pakistan) and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw University of Engineering and Technology (Pakistan).

Khan is chair elect of the American Society of Engineering Education Midwest Section, a region that includes Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Criteria for the IEEE outstanding educator award include devotion and passion to teaching, collaborative engineering education research and scholarly contributions.

Khan’s development and implementation of project-based teaching led to improvement in learning outcomes, self-efficacy and motivation among his ATU students in 2019.

IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization with more than 419,000 members in 160 countries. IEEE’s Region 5 has over 23,000 members across 11 states in the southwestern United States.

