Attorney General warning Arkansans about fake pet scans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is alerting Arkansans about fake pet scams.

The scam artist are going online pretending to sell dogs to homes. The scam is they are taking the money but not giving families the dogs. The scammers will post the ads on free buy-and-sell websites and use cute photos of animals.

“Con artists see families considering a new pet as an opportunity to get into Arkansans’ wallets,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “We have seen scam artists using fake email addresses to trick consumers into paying additional fees for shipping the animals via air travel when these cons do not even have a pet for sale.”

Rutledge and the Federal Trade Commission released the following tips to avoid falling into their traps.