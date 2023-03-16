LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Attorney General Tim Griffin will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on an investigation involving gas company Summit Utilities.

This update comes after customers with Summit Utilities expressed their frustration over higher gas bills last December. Some customers claimed that their bills more than doubled their costs.

Griffin took to Twitter in January to address the overcharge in energy bills, saying that company CEO informed him that there was a data processing issue being addressed. Griffin said that his office has received more than 600 calls and emails about the issue.

A class-action lawsuit was filed March 2 in Pulaski County Circuit Court against the company. The suit claimed that the company failed to provide gas services and price-gouged customers.

Officials with Summit have addressed the issues and complaints from customers.

On Wednesday, company officials said that the company would continue its suspension of service disconnects and late fee charges into the spring.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.