Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks out on police reform

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been a week since protests broke out all over Arkansas over the killing of George Floyd. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says that she has heard those cries for change, “I think over the last several weeks Arkansans and Americans have heard that we need to address concerns.”

She believes that those who are in power over law enforcement agencies need to hold officers more accountable, even firing those who warrant it.

She has spoken with the Attorney General of Utah about the measure they have put into place especially for de-escalating tactics and training and wants law enforcement in the state to be able to receive similar training.

Money does inhibit some departments she said, “Unfortunately many of our law enforcement officers and departments are strained and resources financially for to send an officer to extra training or to simply not have someone on duty that day because they are in fact in training and so we must have more resources and our law enforcement to ensure that the public is safe.”

The Attorney General would be in favor of making body camera footage available to the public as long as it is not being used in an ongoing investigation.