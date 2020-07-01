Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announces her candidacy for Governor of Arkansas in 2022

ARKANSAS – Today, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced her candidacy to become the next Governor of the great State of Arkansas.



“Today I am announcing my candidacy for Governor of Arkansas in 2022. While this announcement is much earlier than I had originally planned, we must prepare for the future of our great State. I remain committed to continue working closely with my friend Governor Asa Hutchinson over the next two and a half years to keep our citizens safe and get our economy working at full capacity while at the same time helping to elect Republicans in 2020 including our President Donald J. Trump,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “As Governor, I will work to make Arkansas first in everything from job growth to tax reform to ensuring first-class education for every child regardless of zip code or economic status. I will continue to fight for our faith, families and freedoms.”



As the wife of a farmer and the mother of a young daughter, Leslie knows the importance of fighting for a better future for the next generation. Creating a clear path to develop the state’s workforce for the twenty-first century economy, Leslie’s prioritization of education, workforce development, economic development, tax reform, manufacturing and technology, is a commitment to our future. Arkansans know Leslie will fight to protect them, and with Leslie as Governor, they will have a tested leader with a clear vision to make Arkansas first.



Throughout her service as the 56th Attorney General, Arkansans know a promise made by Leslie Rutledge, is a promise kept. In her first four years as Attorney General, Leslie had more Medicaid fraud convictions than the previous 16 years combined. Leslie’s tireless work to fight federal overreach was successful in the fight against Obama-era regulations and creating an environment for Arkansas’s economy to thrive. Her work continues to provide Arkansans with a better and safer place to live through the Special Investigations Division Cyber Crimes Unit, the creation of the Public Integrity Division, combatting extravagant drug prices and continuing to bring justice to crime victims.

Lt. Governor Tim Griffin announced his run for governor in August of 2019.

He sent a statement today about Attorney General Leslie Rutledge running as well. “I welcome Leslie to the governor’s race and will continue to take my conservative message of growing jobs through lower taxes and fighting wasteful spending to all 75 counties in Arkansas.”