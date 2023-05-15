JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with AT&T are offering a bounty for information that will lead to a conviction in recent copper thefts in Jefferson County.

AT&T is offering a 5,000 bounty for information that will to a conviction of those who have been stealing copper cables in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County.

Officials said the thefts have been ongoing over the last year and have been disrupting network operations.

Those with information can remain anonymous and are asked to contact AT&T Asset Protection at 800-807-4205.