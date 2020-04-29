Athletic Commitments for Little Rock Central High Students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District (LRSD) is pleased to announce that 28 athletes graduating from Little Rock Central High (LRCH) this year, have committed to attend various colleges throughout the United States. These talented individuals are to embark on the next step in their academic and athletic careers.
Below is a list of participating athletes along with their respective sports and the schools they will be committing to attend in the Fall of 2020:
Baseball
- Garrett Hatfield – Connors State, Cowboys – Muskogee, OK, Junior College
- Christian Price – Crowder College, Rough Riders – Neosho, MS, Junior College
Basketball
- Jeremiah Jones – ASU Midsouth, Greyhounds – West Memphis, AR, Junior College
Football
- Jordan Banks – UCA, Bears – Conway, AR, Division 1
- Kylan Jones – Southern Arkansas, Muleriders – Magnolia, AR, Division 2
- Johnny White III – Northeastern State University, Riverhawks – Tahlequah, OK, Division 2
Girls’ Golf
- Emily Harmon – John A. Logan Community College – Carterville, IL, Junior College
Swimming
- Nathen Bright – University of Utah, Utes – Salt Lake City, Utah, Division 1
- Gaby Jenkins – Southern Illinois University, Salukis, Edwardsville, IL, Division 1
- Rachel Zhang – Dartmouth College, Big Green, – Hanover NH, Division 1
- Nicholas Heye – Lindenwood University, Lions – Saint Louis, MI, Division 2
- Elliot LeBaeau – McKendree College, Bearcats – Lebanon, IL, Division 2
- David Reynolds – University of Missouri, St. Louis, Triton – St. Charles, MI, Division 2
Girls’ Soccer
- Isabel Farnsworth – Rhodes College, Lynx – Memphis, TN, Division 3
- Avery Taylor – Hendrix College, Warriors – Conway, AR, Division 3
Softball
- Andie Priest – Rhodes College, Lynx – Memphis, TN, Division 3
Girls’ Tennis
- Eleanor Burks – Hendrix College, Warriors – Conway, AR, Division 3
Girls’ Track
- Isabel Farnsworth – Rhodes College, Lynx – Memphis, TN, Division 3
- Jordan Head – John C. Smith University, Golden Bulls – Charlotte, NC, NAIA
Boys’ Track
- Reece Forrest – Hendrix College, Warriors – Conway, AR – Division 3
Volleyball
- Jordyn Dashiell – SAU, Muleriders – Magnolia, AR, Division 2
- Emily Kreps – Hendrix College, Warriors – Conway, AR, Division 3
- Riley Melton – Missouri State, Bears – Springfield, MI, Division 1
Girls’ Wrestling
- Montell Spriggens – Hastings College, Bronco – Hastings, NB, NAIA
- Janell Collins – University of the Ozark, Eagles – Clarksville, AR, Division 3
Boys’ Wrestling
- Jamar Bluefer – Iowa Wesleyan, Tiger – Mount Pleasant, Iowa – Division 3
- Marico Gray – Williams Baptist, Eagles – Walnut Ridge, AR – NAIA
- Jacob Robinson – Lyons College, Scots – Batesville, AR – NAIA
- Jermain Taylor – Missouri Baptist University, Kangaroo – Saint Louis, MS – NAIA