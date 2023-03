FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – At least one person was found dead after Friday morning house fire in Faulkner County.

According to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Mayflower police are on the scene on Fuller Road.

Deputies said the area near Brantley Woods will be blocked off while officials process the scene. The public is asked to use alternate travel routes.

Deputies have not released any additional details at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.