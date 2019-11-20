ASU student’s back Marybeth Byrd on The Voice

JONESBORO, Ark. — Team Marybeth is moving on! The Arkansas native advanced into the Top 11 of The Voice tonight, and no one has been more excited than her family and friends up in the Jonesboro area.

Hilary Hunt joined us live from a watch party at an ASU sorority house.

JONESBORO, Ark. — Students at Arkansas State University are buzzing about their fellow classmate crushing it on The Voice.

Marybeth has quickly become a campus name after her leap into the national spot light, but here at Arkansas State you will find lots of students who have known her growing up, especially through her time in the pageant circuit, all of them telling me her shining this bright comes as no surprise.

“I’m glad she is able to tell her story and share what we all know about her with the rest of the country and I don’t think she will have any problem tonight, hopefully, I don’t want to jinx it,” says Ellie Stafford a Senior at Arkansas State.

Our Hilary Hunt says that every student that she spoke too, submitted as many votes as they possible could for Marybeth.