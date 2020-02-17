ASU-Beebe to host 64th annual Agriculture Day Events

BEEBE, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas State University-Beebe Department of Agriculture will celebrate its 64th Annual Ag Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, with roughly 2,100 students from across the state in attendance from 98 high school chapters of Future Farmers of America (FFA), a national student agricultural organization.

See our video from the 2019 Event at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NP1jV-P_lyU

The practice judging contests will begin at 1:30 p.m. with skilled competitions in agriculture areas such as: agricultural communications, agronomy, dairy foods, electricity, farm business management, floriculture, land, equine, poultry, livestock, mechanics and veterinary science.

ASU-Beebe, founded in 1927 as the Junior Agriculture College, has the only working farm on a community college campus in the state. The facilities are used to impart real-world agricultural principles to students through hands-on learning, which appeals to both recent high school graduates and non-traditional adults seeking advanced agriculture education. The 150-acre farm features pasture, livestock working facilities, an orchard, a covered arena, greenhouse and maintenance shop. Other unique agriculture programs at ASU-Beebe include Veterinary Technology and the John Deere Agriculture Equipment Technology program. The John Deere program has been ranked by the John Deere Corporation as the #1 Community College based John Deere program in the nation for four consecutive years.

ASU-Beebe’s two-year Associate of Science Degree in agriculture can include an emphasis in a student’s choice of one of five areas: agriculture business, agriculture education, animal science, plant science, and agricultural science. The college also offers a bachelor’s degree with an agricultural business emphasis through the A-State programs held on the Beebe campus.

For more information about ASU-Beebe’s agriculture programs, view the webpage at http://www.asub.edu/agriculture/ or call 501.882.8813. For more information about ASU-Beebe programs offered, visit the website at www.asub.edu.