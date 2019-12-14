ASP investigating Marianna police chief’s application process

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police confirmed they are investigating an allegation of fraud against Marianna Police Chief Martin Wilson.

ASP Public Information Officer Bill Sadler told Region 8 News on Saturday morning that the prosecuting attorney requested the department’s investigation, which centers on the application process when the chief was hired.

ABC-affiliate KATV reports that court filings 2 months ago accused Chief Martin Wilson of forging a high school diploma to get hired at the Marianna Police Department.

The Lee County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney told KATV that he was unwilling to comment on an ongoing investigation.

KATV reports Wilson is on leave, click here for more information.