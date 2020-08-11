ASP asked to help investigate death in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Department has been asked to join the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in a death investigation.

They say the body of 24-year-old Kelsey Joslin of Alicia has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department asked the Arkansas State Police to join this investigation on Monday, August 10. They were asked to help in an investigation into the whereabouts of Joslin after family members became worried about her.

Late Monday night Joslin’s body was found at 8 Lawrence Road 739. This is where Joslin lived with Jaylane Joslin, her husband.

Jaylane Joslin is currently being held at the Lawrence County Jail while the investigation continues.