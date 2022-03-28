COTTON PLANT, Ark – Authorities are investigating three suspicious late-night fires that occurred in Cotton Plant.

According to the Cotton Plant Volunteer Fire Department, they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday regarding an abandoned structure on fire.

While firefighters responded to that call, they were then advised that United Methodist Church of Cotton Plant had also caught fire.

A short while later, authorities were made aware of an abandoned house in the area that had caught on fire.

CPVFD received assistance from the McCrory, Brinkley and Hunter Fire Departments to put out the fires.

Authorities say that they believe the fires are suspicious and are receiving assistance from the ATF and Arkansas State Police in the investigation.