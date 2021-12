LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two people died after a fatal crash on Interstate 530 Tuesday afternoon.

According to State Police, 85-year-old John Howell and 69-year-old Shirley White Banks, both of Pine Bluff, died after the vehicle they were in went off the road while traveling southbound on I-530 just after 2 p.m. and struck a cable barrier before crossing both southbound lanes and striking a tree.

Another passenger in that vehicle was injured and taken to a Little Rock hospital.