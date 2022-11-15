LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the U.S. moves beyond midterms and look forward, Governor Asa Hutchinson is contemplating his next steps after his final term as governor.

As Former President Trump announced his third run for President on Tuesday night, KARK 4 News asked Hutchinson if he is considering a run for President as well.

Hutchinson seemed to consider the idea of running but was still debating on whether or not to put his name on the ballot.

“With the midterm election over, a lot of attention now will focus on 2024,” the governor said. “I think I have something to offer and we’ll see where that leads.”

Hutchinson said he wants to look at it more closely and pray on it, but his expectation is to have a decision one way or another by January.