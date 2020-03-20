As spring break approaches, State Parks still open with limitations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The threat of the coronavirus spread has canceled many things recently. Students, even though they are out of school, they will be going into spring break next week.

Arkansas is the Natural State and while many families self-isolating in their homes the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism say there are some options to get outside safely.

“It’s wonderful to have an alternative than being in your house,” Deputy Chief of Communication Meg Matthews said.

She says because of COVID-19, there are some limitations at the State Parks, but for the most part, the open areas, like trails and picnic tables can still be used.

“You can get outside. The Parks are still open. Just maintain a safe space between you and the separate group. Whoever you’ve been quarantining with.”

She says families getting cabin fever inside can still rent cabins, campsites, or lodges within state parks outside.

“It’s a great alternative for spring break plans. I know a lot of people have had to cancel spring break.”

The Heritage Museums, gift shops, park programs, playgrounds, state welcome centers, and Crater of Diamond State Park will be closed. However, park restaurants, for takeout only, and bathrooms are still in use.

“The day-use area is open and it’s always free to the public and it’s a great price point,” Matthews said.

For more info on renting a cabin or getting a campsite, visit www.arkansasstateparks.com/reservations.