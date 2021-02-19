As Little Rock digs out of snowstorm, NLR History Commission offers look back at prior blizzard

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas doesn’t often see the amount of snow that was received over the week, but at least once a century there’s a weather event that finds a kinship with the past.

On the morning of January 11 of 1918, it was 8 inches of snow viewed as record-breaking as the Arkansas River began to freeze over. The North Little Rock History Commission dug deep into their archives to show Arkansans images frozen in time.

Photos Courtesy of the North Little Rock History Commission archives

The forecast for January 12 was for temperatures in the teens, but it reached near 0 degrees or below. Businesses and schools were closed. Sleet and rain followed on January 14, and in the early morning hours of January 15, the south half of the two-story, block-long Matthews Building caught fire. Hampered by the frigid temperatures, North Little Rock and Little Rock firefighters battled the fire, which destroyed several businesses, including the North Little Rock Times newspaper. The Post Office also was destroyed and temporarily moved to City Hall. Soldiers from Camp Pike assisted the firefighters by waking people who roomed upstairs and getting them to safety.

During that cold snap, photographs were taken of Free Bridge, which became the Main Street Bridge, hanging over the frozen Arkansas River where people can be seen walking across ice that only days before was a steadily flowing river.

There was also the Community woodyard at 2nd and Willow Street, where Dickey-Stephens Ballpark stands today.

The State Capitol building can also be seen standing proudly over the snow-covered landscape where just over 100 years later we would see much the same image, but with the same majestic beauty as today.

So, as Arkansas recovers from a milestone week in winter weather patterns, it’s safe to say that in another hundred years our ancestors may be viewing us through a similar lens.