NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Saturday, as many people are trying to stay warm and cozy on Christmas Eve, same people are still without heat.

“No heat at all,” a renter who lives at Thrive Apartment, Sonya Davis said.

As the temperatures started to drop to below freezing Thursday night, and continued through Saturday. “the air conditioners just stopped heat actually, heat just stopped,” renter who lives at Thrive Apartment, Jason Mullins said.

Both Sonya Davis and Jason Mullins started trying to get in contact with property management at Thrive Apartments.

“I called corporate, I called the regional manager, I emailed the regional manager…nothing. The only help that I received was from a previous resident manager,” Davis said.

“There have been multiple phone calls, couple of work orders, and we even walked down to the office but it was closed,” Mullins said.

To help with staying warm, they both received space heaters from the apartment.

Although, they both said it is still very cold at night.

“I know it was cold in here, it was very cold,” Davis said.

Mullins said his unit reaches the low 50’s, so along with his space heater, he’s been using his oven for a source of heat.

“On the south side of the apartment, we have a lot of windows and its warmer but on the north side, where the wind is, of course the bathroom is, there is a big difference.” Mullins stated.

Mullins said he finally received a call Saturday afternoon, but there is still no end in sight.

“It’s unclear, we don’t know when the heat is going to be back on, it’s going to take someone being on the roof to fix it and they can’t give us a timeline of when that’s going to happen,” Mullins said.

“It’s like Armageddon around here, it really is, and we pay too much, I pay too much,” Davis stated.

Both said they are frustrated with the situation.

“We have to be here with no heat, bringing in Christmas and the New Year probably because who knows,” Davis said.

They said they just hope for a Christmas Miracle.

“There’s people who have it way worse than I do, but Santa Claus if you are listening, please stop up on this roof tonight,” Mullins said.

We did reach out to the apartment complex Saturday, but due to the holiday, they were closed and did not answer our phone call.

Both Mullins and Davis said they worry about the fire hazard of having a space heater, but they are thankful to have something to try and keep them warm this Christmas Eve.