Arvest Bank to launch annual ‘We Love Teachers’ campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arvest Bank will honor educators for the fifth consecutive year throughout its footprint by conducting its “We Love Teachers” campaign.

This year, Arvest will be awarded 157 teachers with a total of $78,500 in prize money.

Arvest says their decision to award 157 $500 gifts to individual teachers was made not only out of respect and appreciation for the work teachers do, but as a sign of support at a time when they face exceptional challenges. All of the prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools and are to be used for classroom needs.

“This year, and every year, our children’s teachers face the challenge of keeping their students inspired, engaged and curious, so it is our hope that this gift of appreciation will help complement our educators’ work in the classroom,” said Jim Cargill, president, and CEO of Arvest Bank in Central, Northeast and Southwest Arkansas. “Since Arvest was founded almost 60 years ago, commitment to the community has been a cornerstone of our culture and our priorities. It is our hope that these gifts supplement the learning experience for thousands of students and benefit them in the years to come.”

If you would like to nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about the contest during the week of October. 5-11, then select the link in the post to complete a nomination form. More contest rules and details are available on Arvest’s Facebook page.

Arvest says in the four-year history of the “We Love Teachers” campaign, Arvest has awarded a total of $167,000 to more than 330 teachers.