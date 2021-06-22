Arrest made in murder of Pine Bluff teen, second suspect still at large

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff detectives have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in the murder of a 14-year-old girl that happened on June 7.

McCraney was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and is expected to face a capital murder charge.

Investigators are still looking for Keundre Parker, another suspect in that same shooting.

Detectives say Parker is known to frequent the areas of Howard Drive and 31st and Fir Street.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact detectives at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.