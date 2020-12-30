LRPD: Arrest made in Ludwig Street homicide

by: Chris Counts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have made an arrest in a homicide case from December 23.

Avron Britton is now facing a capital murder charge and other related charges. Britton is accused in the killing of 18-year-old Dorian Withers.

Withers was found in a car by officers last Wednesday night suffering from multiple gunshot wounds while they were responding to a vehicle accident on Ludwig Street.

He was taken to a local hospital but soon died from his injuries.

Police say Britton turned himself in.

