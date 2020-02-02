Arrest made in fire homicide in North Little Rock

North Little Rock, Ark. — Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a structure fire at 17 Quillen on Jan. 18. After the fire was extinguished the body of an adult male was found inside the residence. The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department were notified and initiated an investigation into the incident. The victim was identified as Joshua Dylan Watson, 32. During the the investigation detectives learned that Mr. Watson was the victim of a homicide. Detectives were advised that Mr. Watson had died as a result of being shot.

Detectives have arrested 43 year old John Charles Murdock in connection to this incident. Mr. Murdock has been charged with First Degree Murder and is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. This investigation is still currently on-going. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.