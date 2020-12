LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An arrest was made after a deadly accident occurred Wednesday morning.

According to police, a vehicle pulled in front of a semi-truck. The driver James Rotenbury attempted to take corrective action but lost control and wrecked.

James Rotenbury, 59, of Russellville was killed in the accident.

Police say Douglas Darr, 43, is in custody.

It happened just before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday near the 35 mile marker of I-40.