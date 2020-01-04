Arrest made in connection with death investigation in Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was being held Saturday in the Independence County jail Saturday in connection with a death investigation this week in Batesville.

According to Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill, Quincy Childress, 42, of Batesville was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated residential burglary involving a disturbance at the Lawson Drive Apartments.

According to a media release from Batesville police, officers went to the Lawson Drive Apartments around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 2 after getting a call about a disturbance.

Officers found a white male victim, James Mobley, 44, dead, police said.

A $750,000 cash bond was set Saturday for Childress in the case.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and no charges have been filed in the death of Mobley at this time, Cockrill said.