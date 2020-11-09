Arrest made in connection to deadly 2004 Ark. cold case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Izard County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday an arrest has been made in connection to the 2004 death of Rebekah Gould.

According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Department, William Miller, 44 of Cottage Grove, Oregon, was arrested Saturday.

Arkansas State Police say a special agent with their Criminal Investigation Division made the arrest in Lane County, Oregon.

State police say the special agent assigned on the case learned Miller returned to his home after an extended stay in the Philippines.

Deputies say Miller was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

ASP says at the time of Gould’s death, Miller was living in Texas and visited Izard County.

Gould, who was 22 at the time of her death, was last seen alive on the morning of Monday, September 20, 2004.

Gould’s body was found down a steep embankment along Highway 9 outside of Melbourne in Izard County on September 27, 2004.

ASP officials say Miller will stay in the Lane County Jail in Eugene, Oregon pending an extradition hearing.

Upon learning of the arrest, Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police stated, “The special agents assigned to this case never abandoned any hope of finding the necessary evidence and facts to lead them to a suspect and an arrest. This case is a testament to the Criminal Investigation Division and the devotion the special agents assigned to the division possess in helping police and sheriff’s department across Arkansas with their toughest cases.”

For more on this investigation, click here.

This is a developing story.

LATEST POSTS: