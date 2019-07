POCAHONTAS, Ark.- The woman accused of killing former St. Sen. Linda Collins is scheduled to be arraigned next week.

Rebecca O’Donnell’s arraignment is set for Tuesday, July 30 starting at 10 a.m.

O’Donnell was arrested June 14 in connection to the murder of former St. Sen. Linda Collins.

O’Donnell is being held on Capital Murder, Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Physical Evidence charges.

Collins was found dead outside her home on June 4.