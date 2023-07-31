LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There are more than 100,000 Americans waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, but unfortunately, the issue disproportionately impacts people of color.

Myc Scott and Essau Corona from ARORA stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month.

The month of awareness focuses primarily on African American, Hispanic, Asian/Pacific Islander and Native-American communities.

ARORA has introduced donor registration kiosks around the state to make registration fast and easy. To learn more about ARORA visit ARORA.org/kiosk.

To register as a donor online visit DonateLifeArkansas.org.