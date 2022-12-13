LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with ARORA stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about the gift of life during the season of giving.

Audrey Coleman and Paul Owen discussed the power of organ donations and the need for organ, eye and tissue donors in Arkansas. Organ and tissue donations are often called “the gift of life” because it provides life-saving organs to those in need.

ARORA works to register Arkansans as donors and helps facilitate the recovery process. Most people are asked to become a donor when they get their driver’s license, but there are other available options.

ARORA has set up convenient registration kiosks throughout the state, with five being in central Arkansas:

UA Little Rock Jack Stephens Center & Student Center

CALS Thompson Library in Little Rock

CALS Main Library Downtown in Little Rock

Bishop Park in Bryant

Cabot Public Library

Arkansas residents can also register as donors online at ARORA.org.