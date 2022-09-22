HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – Authorities are offering additional caution for those boating on Greers Ferry Lake.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers is asking boaters to take extra care to avoid underwater obstacles or obstructions on the lake due to low water conditions.

The Corps stated that boats should slow down, wear life jackets, use depth finders or other navigation resources, stay in main river channels, give the shoreline a wide birth, and be especially careful at night.

Some boat ramps in the park have been partially closed at Heber Springs, Devils Fork and Sugar Loaf Parks. The old Highway 25 ramps are fully closed and boaters should use the ramp inside the city park, the Corps stated.

Check the Corps of Engineers website for up-to-date water level information, or use the “USACE Little Rock” smartphone app.