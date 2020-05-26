Army Corps of engineers to make Bull Shoals spillway release

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – The Army Corps of Engineers, depending on timing of rain, will be conducting a spillway release from Bull Sholas Dam, between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. today.

The total spillway flow will be around 9,500 cubic feet per second. The total release from the dam, when combined with hydropower releases will be around 13,300 c.f.s.

The Corps is advising areas downstream of the dam to begin assessing their respective plans and to begin taking the proper precautions. Landowners with belongings near the river’s edge should also begin making plans for high water.

Because of uncertainty in rainfall forecasts, releases will be made in response to the on-the-ground impacts to best minimize flood damages.

The Water Management staff has been and will continue to be engaged and proactive in responding to the conditions.

More information can be found on the Internet by clicking here, on Facebook and on Twitter.