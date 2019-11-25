Armorel preps for Marybeth Byrd watch party, NBC filming

ARMOREL, Ark. (KAIT) -Monday is a big day for Region 8 as community members prepare for the big Byrd Watch Party in Armorel.

Tons of Byrd watchers across the area will tune into Episode 19 of The Voice at Armorel High School, where the contestant and Armorel native, Marybeth Byrd, attended.

The NBC production crew will also be in town to film for the show.

As of now, the school is expecting and only allowing 500 people to be in attendance for the watch party as the network films for the big night.

A signed media release is also required upon entering the high school’s gym.

Many residents are excited about the highlight of Armorel and supporting Marybeth.

“Overall, everything that I’ve heard about her is that she’s just a great person and a lot of fun to be around at the Armorel school and everything,” says Blytheville resident Dominick Rocha. “She’s just a wonderful singer, absolutely phenomenal.”

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Armorel High School’s gym.