CLOUD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 66-year-old Arkansas woman died when the grain truck she was driving overturned in Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the truck was pulling a grain trailer and the incident happened on Kansas Highway 28 west of Jamestown Thursday afternoon.

According to the KHP, Vickie L. Fenner of Conway was driving eastbound on K-28. Troopers say she failed to negotiate a 90-degree southbound curve. As a result, the truck overturned on the driver’s side and came to rest on its top.

The KHP said Fenner was wearing a seatbelt, but she was critically injured. EMS took her to the Cloud County Hospital, where she died.