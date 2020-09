LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The winner of a $2 million Powerball lottery ticket has not come forward yet to claim their prize. The ticket was purchased at Ma Food Mart on South Hazel Street in Pine Bluff for the September 5th drawing. The winning numbers were 15, 21, 22, 27, and 47. The Powerball was 7.

The winner has 180 days from September 5 to claim their prize.

To learn more click the file below.