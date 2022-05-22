RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Residents of Russellville welcomed hundreds of motorcycle riders Sunday afternoon as they cross the country destined for the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C.

A lunch was held at the Veterans Memorial Park on Lakefront Drive.

The mission of the 32nd Run For The Wall is to honor and remember those killed or missing in action during the Vietnam War and to bring awareness to prisoners of war who remain unaccounted for.

“From the hands that prepared meals to traffic control, all of our emergency services, all of our are veterans groups are recognized and represented here today and it’s an honor to stand here today as a veteran and recognize those who are supporting veterans,” Judge Bencross said.

An estimated 260 veterans are traveling with the run from Los Angeles to the nation’s capitol, spending the night in Forrest City.

In total the journey takes 10 days and covers 3,000 miles.

The first Run for the Wall was in 1989. For more information on the organization, check out their website.