Arkansas Weekly Influenza Report Dec. 8, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public.

Since September 27, 2020, 500 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

Arkansas reported six influenza-related deaths this flu season. No nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.0 percent among public schools.

Read the full report below:

