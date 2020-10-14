Arkansas weekly flu report for 10/10/20

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public.

Since September 27, 2020, 31 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 5.8 percent among public schools.

To date, no influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season, but one death was reported the last week of 2019-20 season (last week in September), which will increase the total of 2019-20 to 125 influenza-related deaths.

You can read the full report below: