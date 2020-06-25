Arkansas Walmart associates awarded an additional $9.3 million in cash bonuses today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Walmart hourly associates in Arkansas received another cash bonus in their paychecks, adding up to more than $9.3 million statewide.

Walmart says, this bonus, the third in less than three months, awards $300 to full-time hourly associates and drivers, $150 to part-time hourly and temporary associates, and $400 to assistant managers.

They say, associates must be employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify, which included new associates who joining Walmart as part of the company’s recent hiring commitment.

Walmart has recognized associates for their many contributions during this unprecedented time by investing nearly $1 billion in two special cash bonuses, an early quarterly bonus payout, and other initiatives.

Walmart continues to look for ways to reward and recognize its associates while staying focused on their overall well-being and safety. To learn more about the steps Walmart has been taking to support associates and serve customers, visit the company’s COVID-19 response site.