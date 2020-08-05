Arkansas volunteer fire departments receive wildfire suppression kits from Arkansas Department of Agriculture

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Volunteer Fire Departments have received a wildlife suppression kits from Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

The rural fire protection program, which is managed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, distributed 84 Wildfire Suppression Kits to rural volunteer fire departments this year.

The Forestry Division received $272,000 from the United States Forest Service’s 2019 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant to purchase and distribute the kits that feature equipment and gear necessary for the safe suppression of wildfires.

Fire Departments can expect to receive an application for next year’s program in the mail or can find one online at www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/ when the application period opens. Fire Departments may contact Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.Mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov or (501) 679-3183 with questions regarding the application.

Pictures of awardees receiving their kits can be found here:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/arkansasag/albums/72157715283748628

Fire departments that received the kits in 2020 are listed below by fire department and county: